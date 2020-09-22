Remembering Barbara J. Schorn, 1937-2020

Family and friends are remembering Barbara J. Schorn and sharing this with her community:

Barbara Jean Schorn, loving wife and mother of three children and grandmother to six, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at age 83, surrounded by her three sons.

Barbara was born on May 9, 1937, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Victor and Violet Erickson. She was baptized and confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church. After receiving her teaching degree from the University of Minnesota, she spent the summer in Europe and then returned to teach 4th grade at Robbinsdale School. On December 22, 1959, she married Robert Schorn. Together they moved to Seattle in 1962. In 1964, they moved to Racine, Wisconsin. Then again in 1965, they moved to Anchorage, Alaska, returning in 1967 to settle in Seattle.

Together they raised three sons, Scott, Eric, and Tyler.

Barbara had a passion for children, teaching and volunteering. While raising her sons, she volunteered in the Seattle Public Schools and was very involved in First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (a member since 1963) being a Sunday School Teacher, Bible School Teacher, serving on Altar Guild, and as a Circle member. She volunteered in her sons’ and grandchildren’s activities such as Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, soccer, baseball, basketball, and paper routes. She loved to take Scott’s dogs on the paper routes of all her sons.

After she raised her sons, she worked at the Seattle Public Schools as an Instructional Assistant and then as an on-call Substitute Teacher. She volunteered at the Son of Heaven China exhibit and others. She also helped elderly couples by taking them on weekly grocery-store trips, and helping them live independently in their homes. She attended all her grandsons’ baseball and soccer games. Barbara was an avid seamstress.

Barbara loved camping, boating, and trips to Lake Chelan. Barbara and Robert were Seattle Sonics basketball season-ticket holders from the inaugural season all the way until the Sonics left for Oklahoma, and also a fan of local baseball, football, and hockey teams. While in Anchorage, they went camping every weekend that weather would allow to explore Alaska. She was known for her kind, caring, compassionate spirit.

Barbara was preceded in death by her sister Gloria Nordin, her parents Victor and Violet Erickson. She is survived by her husband Robert, her three sons, Scott (Valerie), Eric (Wendy), and Tyler (Kaoru), and her 6 grandchildren, Gunther, Peter, Nicholas, April, Miyabi, and Madoka.

The family would like to thank Rosalind Chege and Mercy Muturi for their tender care of Barbara in her final years.

Private family service will be held at Washington Memorial Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be sent to the West Seattle Food Bank.