READER REPORT: Another West Seattle owl encounter

For the third time in a week, a reader is reporting a too-close-for-comfort owl encounter while out in a forested West Seattle park in the evening. This one was sent last night by Zak:

Just wanted to let you know of an animal encounter I just had on the Schmitz Park trail. I was jogging around sunset when I noticed an owl swoop past me. The owl made a couple more passes as I continued down the trail, and then, in what appeared to be a good-natured act of mischief, grabbed my hat off of my head and dropped it in front of me.

This happened two more times. I wasn’t sure if the owl was just messing with me or trying to attack (I suspect an owl’s talons could do some damage to my bare head), so I just ran away, waving my hat over my head hoping to scare it off, until I got down to Alki playfield.