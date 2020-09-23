CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 9/23 roundup

Here’s our nightly update with local/regional pandemic-related toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals (keep in mind, these are the first since Monday):

*21.677 people have tested positive, 87 more than yesterday*

*758 people have died, 5 more than yesterday

*2,340 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday*

*Again tonight, the “new since yesterday” numbers on the county dashboard don’t all match the increases from what was on the dashboard 24 hours ago (as captured in our Monday roundup), so we’re using our calculations. Also, for a third night, the county has no stats on how many people have been tested, saying the state’s “data systems error” has not yet been resolved.

One week ago, those totals (plus testing) were 20,440/748/2,317/405,290.

ANOTHER AREA DEATH: One of the five zip codes that are partly or entirely in West Seattle, 98146, has recorded another death; now it has the most of those five zip codes, 16.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

VIRTUAL RESOURCE CENTER: Announced today:

To provide King County residents with ready access to dozens of community service providers during the COVID-19 Pandemic, King County District Court is making available a Virtual Resource Center (VRC). Operated as part of the court’s community court program, the VRC is open to anyone in the community to visit via Zoom videoconference or by telephone. Services at the VRC include access to education, work training, substance abuse treatment, transportation discounts, Public Health / DSHS, and many more. Prior to COVID-19, King County District Court operated in-person community resource centers in Redmond, Shoreline and Burien. To help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the in-person options have been replaced by the VRC until they are safe to re-open after the pandemic.

To find out how and when you can use the VRC, go here.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING TOMORROW: The announcement for his 2:30 pm Thursday briefing:

Gov. Jay Inslee will address media Thursday via streaming video and telephone to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and new protocols for safe airline travel in Washington state. The governor will be joined by: Max Tidwell, vice president of safety and security, Alaska Airlines

Tony Gonchar, regional vice president, Delta Air Lines

Lance Lyttle, managing director, aviation division, Port of Seattle

Brooke Vatheuer, vice president of strategic performance for Seattle, Alaska Airlines (Q&A only)

The speakers will discuss how they have taken the baseline guidance and expanded upon it.

It’ll be livestreamed – and available for playback later – here.

NEED FOOD? Food Lifeline has gone back to weekly distributions of emergency food boxes at its South Park HQ, 815 S. 96th – 2-5 pm this Friday (September 26th).

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!