WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Camping gear stolen

WSB readers have done a great job lately finding stolen items reported here – documents, a backpack, even a car. So maybe you can find some of what a thief took from Makenzie:

I wanted to report a break-in this morning on 46th and Walker. My car was broken into, and about 400 dollars worth of camping equipment was stolen. I wanted to put the word out in case anyone in the neighborhood finds the contents somewhere, or knows anything about it. The stolen property includes; a REI hiking backpack (around 25 liters), two Nalgene water bottles, a pair of down-filled pants (Mont Bell brand), a Patagonia rain jacket, and a map of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness.

If you find any of this, let us know and we’ll connect you.