TODAY/TONIGHT: 3 previews

(Cooper’s Hawk in Lincoln Park, photographed by Steven Sherotsky)

Three previews for the rest of your Tuesday:

SPD CHIEF’S DEPARTURE: Citywide outlets broke the news late last night that SPD Chief Carmen Best is departing, two years after taking over, one day after the City Council’s vote on budget and job cuts. At 11 am today, she and Mayor Jenny Durkan will hold a news conference “to discuss Chief Best’s decision to retire and the future of the Seattle Police Department.” Seattle Channel will stream it here, and we plan to carry the feed.

DEMONSTRATION: 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden, the twice-weekly streetcorner demonstration organized by Scott from Puget Ridge Cohousing: “Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice.”

RECONNECT WEST SEATTLE: Over the next week, SDOT plans 4 “neighborhood check-ins” before finalizing the neighborhood=prioritization results and launching projecs on/near detour routes.The first one is today for Georgetown during its Community Council meeting, 6:30 pm – connection information, and the full list of meetings (including one for West Seattle’s affected neighborhoods Thursday night), is here.