Remembering Joyce J. Wiseman, 1930-2020

Family and friends are remembering Joyce J. Wiseman, and sharing this remembrance with her community:

Joyce Jeanette Wiseman was born in Madison, South Dakota on July 28, 1930, to parents Orville and Mary Johnson. Joyce passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 at Aegis Living in West Seattle.

Joyce graduated from Madison High School, where she met her sweetheart and future husband Austin (Cal) Wiseman. Cal and Joyce married May 23, 1950 in Madison, South Dakota.

Cal was soon stationed in Colorado Springs for the South Dakota National Guard, and Joyce moved there, where their first child (Paula) was born. After his service, they returned to South Dakota, where son Daniel was born.

Cal and Joyce moved their growing family to Seattle in 1953, where their four other sons (Stephen, Craig, Scott, and Mark), were born. They were the founders and former owners of the still-operating Wiseman Appliance of West Seattle. Joyce was a devout Catholic, and a longtime parishioner of Holy Family and later St. Bernadette Parish. Joyce and Cal were well-known throughout, and truly loved being a part of, the West Seattle community. She had a warm smile and kind greetings for everyone she met. Joyce loved gatherings with family and friends, travel, and taking in the ever-changing views from the Alki condo, as well as spending time at the lake property in Shelton.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, and Cal, her husband of 68 years. She is survived by daughter Paula (Billy) Small of Renton, sons: Daniel of Seattle, Stephen of Kirkland, Craig of Seattle, Scott of Seattle, and Mark of Des Moines. In addition, Joyce is survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Joyce will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and loved ones.

A private family funeral mass will be held at St. Bernadette’s Parish in Burien. A private interment will follow at a later date at Tahoma National Cemetery.

Please share your memories of Joyce by visiting emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Joyce-Wiseman.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family hopes to host a reception and celebration of Joyce’s life with family and friends in the future.

In lieu of sending flowers, remembrance donations may be sent to St. Bernadette Parish, Alzheimer’s Association, and Children’s Hospital, and would be appreciated by the family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Aegis Living of West Seattle and the folks at Kline Galland hospice for the kind care and dignity afforded Joyce during her final life chapter.

– Care & Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home