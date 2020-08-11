Remembering Dominic Madura, 1992-2020

Family and friends of Dominic Madura are sharing this remembrance with the community:

Dominic Madura passed away in Seattle on July 19th, 2020, at the age of 27.

Dominic was born in Seattle, on July 23, 1992, to John and Jana Madura, joining his older sister Chelsea, at their home in West Seattle.

Dominic attended Holy Rosary Grade School in West Seattle, and graduated in 2011 from Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien.

Dominic loved the outdoors, including fishing, kayaking, biking, skateboarding, and spending time at the beach. He could often be found longboarding or kayaking along Alki Beach near his home. Dominic’s love for fishing started at an early age, when he was barely big enough to hold his own fishing pole. His favorite time of the year was the family’s annual summer vacation to Twin Lakes where he would fish, spend time with family and friends, and relax in the outdoors. He loved fishing there so much, that once when his family went for a fall weekend trip, and didn’t catch anything, the distraught eight-year-old demanded they stay until he caught at least one keeper to bring home. Nic (as his family called him) always out-fished everyone.

Dominic was a very kind and gentle person; a loving son and wonderful brother. He was always thinking of others, often bringing home a treat to his mom or lending a hand around the house. He loved nature, and all creatures, especially dogs. Growing up, the Madura family had a yellow lab, Blondie, that Dominic absolutely adored. His favorite times with Blondie were the rare occasions when West Seattle was hit with snow. He once built a snow fort in the backyard for them to play in, and then fed Blondie cheese from a hole in the roof. Dominic had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved to make funny faces and use goofy voices to make everyone laugh. For example, a few months ago Dominic threw on a witch Halloween mask, and began strumming the song “Last Kiss” on his guitar, singing along with a silly voice. He loved to play his guitar, especially with good friends, most of whom called him “Dom.” Jam sessions in his parents’ living room would last for hours; they sometimes took requests but mostly played local Grunge and other favorites of the Madura household.

Dominic was also a fighter, winning a battle against Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, all while dealing with late onset, type 1, diabetes. Though he won the battle over the cancer, these two diseases took their toll on his body, and his spirit. Despite those challenges, he always remained strong and tried to look on the bright side of life.

Dominic leaves behind his parents, John and Jana Madura; his sister Chelsea (Madura) Smith, and his new niece, Siena. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A funeral mass will be held for Dominic, and donations can be made in his name to The Oxford House. Due to COVID restrictions, a larger celebration of his life will take place next Spring.

Please share your favorite memory of him at: emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Dominic-Madura

