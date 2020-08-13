CONGRATULATIONS! Arts awards for local high-school students

From Chief Sealth International High School assistant principal Christa Ernst:

Chief Sealth International High School would like to congratulate three seniors from the class of 2020 on winning the Allied Arts Foundation’s prestigious Robert J. Block Awards for Artistic Excellence. The award recognizes Seattle high school students in the areas of visual, theatrical, music or literary arts. Tierra Shaw was awarded for excellence in Visual Arts, Jason Ahmed was awarded for excellence in Music, and Riley Delora was awarded for excellence in Literary Arts. The staff at Chief Sealth is proud of these students for their hard work and dedication to their dedication to their craft.