WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowls; stolen dinghy

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CAR PROWLS: That framegrab and this clip were sent by Flavia in The Arroyos:

This is the second time in 2 weeks that someone has broken into or tried to break into my car. A car dropped of a person at 3:41 and that person went door to door trying car doors. This car then must have dropped off other people in the neighborhood as well. Since some neighbors who were hit at the same time had a different person attempting the theft. This appeared very organized. These incidents have been reported to the police.

STOLEN DINGHY: From Leslie in the 8400 block of 20th SW:

Friday evening, old turquoise interior / white exterior Livingstone Dinghy – bad shape, needed lots of rehab and additional fiberglassing – stolen – NOT seaworthy. Left an EZ Loader rubber wheel … kids are playing with it in the alley (rolls really fast!). Couple of weeks ago, found it in the alley with chains and one good Come-Along and one crappy one…. Sigh. Would have given it to someone as a project boat if they’d had the class to ask.

SPD report # 2020-916949.