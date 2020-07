COMET-WATCHING: Where to look for NEOWISE from West Seattle tonight

westseattleblog.com

That's Jeff Kaufer's view of Comet NEOWISE from just east of Alki Point earlier this week ... ... and that's the view Scott Nelson got from Alki last night, between 11 pm and midnight. So far it looks like the weather will be conducive for comet-watching tonight too. In addition to her general advic...