Leadership change ahead for Metro

(Terry White, 2019 WSB photo)

Just announced by King County: A leadership change at Metro. After four years as General Manager, Rob Gannon is leaving, heading to Missoula, Montana, to be that city’s chief financial officer. Starting August 1st, deputy GM Terry White will become interim GM; he’s been with Metro for 33 years. Metro oversees the Water Taxi as well as buses and vanpools, and operates the Seattle Streetcar too. White will take over at a precarious time, as pandemic-reduced revenue and capacity has drastically affected the service it provides.