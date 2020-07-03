HOLIDAY HELP NEEDED: Can you donate blood Saturday?

Bloodworks Northwest sent this “urgent alert” for a donation event on the 4th of July:

Blood Donations Needed Over 4th of July Weekend!

Bloodworks NW has partnered with Seattle Seahawks and Seafair to host a Pop-up Blood Donor Center at CenturyLink Field. Tomorrow, July 4th, there are still 35 donor appointments available. Our state is in a blood crisis and your blood is needed to service our local hospitals and patients. Please make your blood donation for tomorrow at www.BloodworksNW.org and use code SEAF – All donors who sign up by the 11th receive a $20 grocery gift card and will be entered into win a Seahawks Swag Bag that includes a full-sized authentic helmet autographed by Tyler Lockett and a 12 Flag autographed by Bobby Wagner.