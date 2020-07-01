WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Arthur’s decides to ‘revert’

While restaurants are allowed to open for some indoor dining in Phase 2, some have chosen not to – and now, one that did, has decided to “revert.” Here’s the announcement we received from Arthur’s proprietor Rebecca Rice:

I just wanted to reach out to let you and your readers know that Arthur’s is reverting back to phase 1 with outdoor dining and takeout only. We have watched the spike in cases here in West Seattle and have decided the dangers for our staff are too great to ignore. The staff that worked in the last 3 days has all been tested and we’ve come back negative. This doesn’t change how worried we are that the spread is happening with the reopening.

Arthur’s is at 2311 California SW in The Admiral District.