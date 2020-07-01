West Seattle, Washington

01 Wednesday

62℉

WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Arthur’s decides to ‘revert’

July 1, 2020 11:36 am
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

While restaurants are allowed to open for some indoor dining in Phase 2, some have chosen not to – and now, one that did, has decided to “revert.” Here’s the announcement we received from Arthur’s proprietor Rebecca Rice:

I just wanted to reach out to let you and your readers know that Arthur’s is reverting back to phase 1 with outdoor dining and takeout only. We have watched the spike in cases here in West Seattle and have decided the dangers for our staff are too great to ignore.

The staff that worked in the last 3 days has all been tested and we’ve come back negative. This doesn’t change how worried we are that the spread is happening with the reopening.

Arthur’s is at 2311 California SW in The Admiral District.

8 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Arthur's decides to 'revert'"

  • JP July 1, 2020 (11:43 am)
    Reply

    Good for Arthur’s!

  • James July 1, 2020 (11:47 am)
    Reply

    This is a very smart decision on Arthur’s part. Other restaurants in West Seattle should do the same.

  • ACG July 1, 2020 (11:49 am)
    Reply

    I’m so sorry to everyone in the restaurant industry who are trying to make a living to survive. I completely support any restaurants decision to pull back on their own reopening  plans to try to protect themselves, their coworkers and families, and the public. Please, if you can, continue to support these places with take out orders and such. 

  • Jamie July 1, 2020 (11:56 am)
    Reply

    Good call! Thanks for making a decision that will help protect your employees, customers, and the larger community. I haven’t been to Arthur’s yet, but will order some takeout soon!

  • Restaurant Worker July 1, 2020 (12:04 pm)
    Reply

    I know this move has to be very hard given the huge financial burdens they must have, but it is the right thing to do. Thank you so much to Arthur’s for prioritizing the safety of your employees and community!!! I will be by for take out soon ❤

  • Emily July 1, 2020 (12:23 pm)
    Reply

    Arthur’s FTW, thank you!!

  • Heshee July 1, 2020 (12:30 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you Arthur’s for caring about the health and safety of your employees and the community! I will for sure make a point of ordering to go food from you!!!!

  • Schmitz Park Dad July 1, 2020 (12:31 pm)
    Reply

    Good for you Arthurs.  Very respectable.  We have no interest in being indoors right now, except for essential services.  We will make sure you are on our restaurant take-out rounds to support you and your efforts to keep your employees and customers safe.  Kudos to you!

