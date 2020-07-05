CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 7/5 roundup

A short roundup as we wrap up the holiday weekend:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*11,014 people have tested positive, up 230 from yesterday

*590 people have died, unchanged for a second day

*1,616 people have been hospitalized, up 6 from yesterday

*187,647 people have been tested, up 6.111 from yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 9,901/586/586/159,551.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 11.4 million cases and more than 534,000 deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

NO SHIRT, NO SHOES, NO MASK, NO SERVICE: Remember that Tuesday’s the day that businesses statewide are supposed to start refusing service to those not wearing face coverings.

