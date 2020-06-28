CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 6/28 roundup

Four months ago tonight, King County announced its first confirmed coronavirus case. Now we’re on the brink of 10,000, as we launch tonight’s roundup:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*9,901 people have tested positive, up 82 from yesterday

*586 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*1,574 people have been hospitalized, unchanged from yesterday

*159,551 people have been tested, up 1,928 from yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 9,234/584/1,541/141,474.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: As two grim milestones were passed – 10 million cases and 500,000 deaths – you can see the nation by nation breakdown here.

ANOTHER LOCAL BUSINESS DISCLOSES A CASE: As reported here last last night, this time it’s Duke’s on Alki.

WANT TO PLAY TENNIS? Starting tomorrow morning, Seattle Parks will start taking reservations for outdoor tennis court use starting July 6th – info here.

WHAT PARK FACILITIES ARE STILL CLOSED? Here’s the ongoing official list.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!