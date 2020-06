1:03 PM: Heads-up for whale lovers – Kersti Muul shares the news that southbound orcas were reported mid-channel off Shilshole about half an hour ago, so unless they change their direction, they could be in view now, or soon, off West Seattle. Let us know if you see them!

1:57 PM: Kersti says they’re “Visible with binocs from Alki and Sunset overlook.”