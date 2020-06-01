WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 5 notes

Five notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CROSS-CITY PURSUIT ENDS HERE: If you’re in southeast West Seattle and heard/saw the sirens and lights this past hour – our friends at Capitol Hill Seattle Blog report that it started on their side of the bay (scroll to the 10:12 pm update here).

STOLEN WHITE ACCORD: Amirah says the theft happened early Sunday: “All-white 2003 Honda Accord with a pink breast cancer ribbon sticker on the back. Last seen Sunday morning 4300 SW Edmunds St.” (We’ll add the plate when we get it.)

CAR BREAK-IN/BICYCLE THEFT: From Chelsea:

My Jeep was recently broken into on a lot that I rent down on Harbor Avenue (2300 block). We had to leave it there when the lockdown happened and moved south to be with the in-laws. I’ve checked on it weekly the last two months and so have friends who live in the area. This happened in the last two days, as my landlord for the property was just there and didn’t notice anything. The persons responsible stole my blue Raleigh bike that was locked to the vehicle. They broke out and smashed the passenger side window, stole all of the documents out as well as ripped out the trailer brake system, emptied the gas can in the back of the Jeep and rifled through the tool box in the back. They dumped a ton of trash onto the property and left a handicap cart and a shopping cart full of trash. They were clearly trying to steal the Jeep because they inflated the back left tire and the hood was popped up (which was why we were there Sunday to get it up and running to move it south).

DUMPED-AND-LIKELY-STOLEN BIKE FRAME: Craig sent the photo and report:

Found along Puget Creek. Now at the trailhead at 29th and Dawson.

THIRSTY TRESPASSER: Jayme reported this happened on Monday afternoon near 35th/Trenton:”Around 1:15, I looked out my window and saw a man with a red shirt and black hat sitting on my porch. I’m not sure how long he had been sitting there. He was drinking out of my 5 gallon water jug that had been delivered. He dropped the jug, looked like he was contemplating taking my stroller, and walked up toward Trenton.”