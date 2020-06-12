REOPENING: 3 more Junction announcements – Maharaja, Three Little Birds, Fleurt

Three more West Seattle Junction business-reopening notes:

First, many have asked about Maharaja, which has been remodeled during its closure – here’s the news emailed to us today by Don Bogie:

The Maharaja will be open for delivery and takeout starting Saturday 6/13. The kitchen has been remodeled and is ready to go!! We could be open (today) but we are closed along with a large number of other WA restaurants in observance of the statewide #blacklivesmatter silent march and general strike. Through our remodel we are having a tough time getting our phone lines working, please order through a service (DoorDash, Grubhub, Caviar etc…) or you can come to the front door and place your order!!! We look forward to feeding you and seeing you soon!!!!

Maharaja is at 4542 California SW. Hours will be 11 am-11 pm.

Also open again for in-store shopping, My Three Little Birds (4736 California SW). Proprietor Jennifer Young says the hours for now are Tuesdays and Wednesdays 10 am-4 pm, Thursdays-Fridays-Saturdays 10 am-5 pm, Sundays 11 am-4 pm, Mondays closed.

And Fleurt is open too! Keonii and Sam are looking forward to seeing you:

(Photo by Ryan Cory) New Retail Store Hours: Monday – Closed. Website orders received on Monday will be delivered same day.

Tuesdays-Sundays Noon to 3pm We do have some restrictions and guidelines at Fleurt based on City and State regulations for Phase 1.5. 1. Walk ins welcome.

2. Limit One customer in the shop at a time.

3. Face masks must be worn inside the shop.

4. Hands must be sanitized upon walking in. We have lots of hand sanitizer.

5. No cash sales.

6. Personal/private shopping available before and after regular store open hours. Call or email us.

7. Fleurt website orders are being delivered daily within West Seattle. Free USPS anywhere in the US.

8. Curbside pickup available Tuesday through Sunday.

Fleurt is at 4536 California SW.