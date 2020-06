Thanks to Nicole from the Chief Sealth International High School PTSA for word on this:

On Thursday, June 4th from 8:00- 9:00 pm, Elijah Allen-White ( Sealth Student) will be the featured student DJ for the KNKX 88.5 FM jazz24.org Evening Jazz Show with jazz host Abe Beeson. Tune in and listen or if you miss the show you can hear it online at jazz24.org.