JUNETEENTH: Today’s West Seattle vigils

Two vigils for racial justice and equity in West Seattle today:
North Delridge neighbors lined the pedestrian overpass at Delridge/Oregon, and the sidewalk beneath it, for a #SayTheirNames vigil this evening.
Organizer Nancy planned it to be “a quiet and respectful demonstration of support for our African American neighbors, friends, and family.”
Earlier, a nine-minute vigil outside Providence Mount St. Vincent:
This was part of a national elder-care initiative calling for “a time of reflection and awareness building of racism as a public health crisis.”
Just this week, the King County Board of Health passed a resolution making that declaration.
| 0 COMMENTS