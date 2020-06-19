West Seattle, Washington

JUNETEENTH: Today’s West Seattle vigils

June 19, 2020 9:19 pm
Two vigils for racial justice and equity in West Seattle today:

North Delridge neighbors lined the pedestrian overpass at Delridge/Oregon, and the sidewalk beneath it, for a #SayTheirNames vigil this evening.

Organizer Nancy planned it to be “a quiet and respectful demonstration of support for our African American neighbors, friends, and family.”

Earlier, a nine-minute vigil outside Providence Mount St. Vincent:

This was part of a national elder-care initiative calling for “a time of reflection and awareness building of racism as a public health crisis.”

Just this week, the King County Board of Health passed a resolution making that declaration.

