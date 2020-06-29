CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Rape suspect arraigned

Two months ago today, we reported on the arrest and charging of 18-year-old Jackson U. Sullivan, charged with second-degree rape. Prosecutors say he raped a 16-year-old girl who was incapable of consent, “intoxicated to the point of loss of motor functions … (during) what should have been an enjoyable high-school party” last November. Usually defendants are arraigned a few weeks after charges are filed, but court operations have been affected by the pandemic, and after delays, Sullivan was arraigned this past Thursday; we obtained the court documents today. They say he pleaded not guilty, remains free on bond for $350,000 bail, and is ordered to return to court August 25th for a case-scheduling hearing – those are usually short hearings during which the judge gets an update on the case’s status.