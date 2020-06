(WSB photos/video)

Tonight Seattle Lutheran High School gave its Class of 2020 a sendoff that was a turnabout on the usual ca parade.

The grads stood – distanced – at or near the curb outside the school just north of The Junction, while well-wishers drove by to cheer them.

The school told us the graduating class numbered 26.

There were at least four times that many cars.

Lots of honking, of course:

Congratulations, Saints!