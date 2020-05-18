WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Keepsake watch stolen in burglary

Paul is hoping for help recovering the only irreplaceable item burglar(s) took from his home near 41st/Findlay: “I got a watch from my grandfather when he passed away and last night someone broke into our house and stole the watch. It was a 1960s Gübelin Watch with his name engraved on it, ‘John Palm.’ A couple other things were stolen but they can all be replaced. The watch is similar to the one (in this stock photo).” Police report # is 20-163824.