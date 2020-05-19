WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Busy night for car prowlers

Car prowlers were busy last night on both sides of 35th SW. This photo is from Tom at 36th/Graham:

Tom reports, “My car was broken into at 36th/Graham sometime last night between 10 pm and 6 am. Photos are attached, police report has been filed. As far as I can tell, nothing was taken: the contents of the console were left on the driver side seat when they realized there was nothing of value to take.”

TJ sent this photo from one of “a string of car windows being smashed” at 35th/Graham:

And texters report multiple break-ins near 34th/Morgan and 34th/Willow. If it happens to you – even if nothing is taken – you can report online; start here.