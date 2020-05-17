WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bicycle thief on camera; stolen copper Jeep

Two more West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

BIKE THIEF ON CAMERA: Ray reports his bicycle was stolen from his yard at 6:40 pm Saturday in a dead-end alley between 40th/41st SW and SW Genesee/Dakota.

He says, “The man had his face covered (which I doubt it was for social distancing), but his backpack and clothes may be familiar… Please be on the lookout for an abandoned bike.”

And just in – a stolen car:

STOLEN JEEP: Taken from Pigeon Point:

License Plate 166-XXK – Last night or early this morning (5/16 5 pm – 5/17 5 pm) someone has stolen my jeep. If anyone has seen it or has cameras on the 19th Ave SW between SW Andover and SW Dakota email the address below. 2000 Jeep Wrangler. Copper color. Chrome bumpers and tires. Black soft top (not seen in the picture). I’m really distraught and frustrated. I love this Jeep. I would really appreciate any information or any help in finding it. If seen, please contact: stolenjeep.westseattle@gmail.com

But first call 911.