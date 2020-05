9:39 PM: Avoid 8th/Roxbury – a crash is under investigation on the county side, and a reader reports Roxbury is blocked both ways. We’re headed to check.

10:24 PM: Still blocked from the east side of the intersection eastward, taped off, when we were there. Two damaged vehicles were in view. Deputies on the scene aren’t commenting so we’re seeking info from KCSO’s media-relations sergeant.