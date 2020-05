Procrastinating on those Mother’s Day flowers? An update from the Lafayette Elementary PTA benefit-bouquet sale:

We have 20 bouquets left to sell! Call or text Jenny King at (206) 637-1004 to place your order – $30 each, pay here. For every bouquet sold, $5 will be donated back to school.

Your flower bouquets will be ready for pickup Today (May 9, 5-7pm) or Sunday morning (May 10, 8:30-9:30am). Pick-up location: 4224 Beach Drive SW, Seattle. NO CONTACT PICKUP.