1:14 PM: West Seattle-based educator Alice Enevoldsen has a webcast going right now for the “first launch of crew to orbit in a commercial spacecraft,” scheduled just after 1:30 pm – here’s more info, including how to join via Zoom!

1:21 PM: And … the launch has been scrubbed for today. But if you’re interested, register for Alice’s webcast anyway, as she’ll do it whenever Crew Dragon launches.