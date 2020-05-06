CANCELED: 2020 West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade

Announced tonight by organizers:

It is with heavy hearts we announce that the 2020 West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade is CANCELLED due to COVID-19.

We have been honored to carry on this 25-year-long tradition these past few years and look forward to 2021, when we can all celebrate together again.

In support of all the small businesses in West Seattle that normally sponsor this parade and ensure the tradition continues, we will be donating $250, the amount we would normally be spending on our permit application fee right now, to the West Seattle Small Business Relief fund. If you are able, please considering making a donation here rather than the parade this year.