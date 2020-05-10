ART: One more day to support South Park Arts AID online auction

We’ve been so busy spotlighting other ways to help, we haven’t had a chance to mention the South Park Arts AID auction until now – but it’s not too late; you still have a full day left to bid!

Last month, the reality of our situation began to sink in, and the pandemic was hitting artists especially hard. For so many, their livelihood relies on human interaction, and the government support was unreliable or nonexistent. South Park Arts wanted to help. The tight-knit community had weathered many storms together, and this was no different. The obvious solution was to buy lots of art. This auction features those pieces. So when you buy this work, you’re supporting not only the artist but you’re refilling the reserves of an art organization to provide for future assistance.

What – an amazing online art auction of painting, photography, collage, home goods, watercolor, letterpress, sculpture, stained glass, even body armor. Yes, body armor.

Who – featuring talented SPArtsAID recipients

When – Through Monday, May 11th at 7:30 PM

Where – from the comfort of your home

How – Go to www.auctria.com/auction/SPArtsAid to bid on the pieces.

Why – Because we could all use some beauty and community right now.