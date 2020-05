That’s a page from the new printable online “coloring book” offered free by the West Seattle Art Walk. It’s by Dani Dodge, one of 19 artists who contributed to the brand-new “coloring book.” As we’ve seen – and shown – art has been therapeutic, even cathartic, in these pandemic times, so here’s a chance to express yourself – print one page or print them all. This post on the WSAW website explains how.