Why some school-zone lights are flashing though campuses are closed

Though Seattle Public Schools campuses are closed, some are open part of the day for meal distribution, so school-zone speed limits will be in effect near those schools during those hours, starting today and continuing until late June. As announced by SDOT:

The bright yellow flashing lights on 20MPH signs near schools will flash between 10:45 am and 1:15 pm to show when the school zone speed limits are in effect. The lights will be flashing at 16 local schools … to remind drivers that students are present and to drive slow. Cameras issuing tickets will not be turned on. Our goal is to reduce speeds and if we continue to see increases, we will consider other speed reduction measures.

We’ve seen an uptick in driving speeds since the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order has been in place.

With less cars on the roads, drivers are tempted to step on the gas. Don’t do it!