WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car break-ins; package theft

Two reader reports for Crime Watch:

CAR BREAK-INS: From Block Watch captain Karen in Hansen View (south of The Mount):

This afternoon (Sunday, 4/26), our neighbor next door told us that her car was prowled last night.

“My car was broken into last night. They opened every compartment, threw stuff everywhere and made a total mess.. I don’t keep anything of value in my car and it was locked. My window is not broken, but they must have used some different tool to get in that bypassed my alarm. Creepy and not cool.”

A few days earlier (Thursday 4/23), another neighbor in the next block reported the following:

“Around 3 am today, one of my neighbors (not part of our block watch) had the window broken in his vehicle and had stuff not of high value stolen. They used an under $5 spring loaded punch available on Amazon and elsewhere that shatters the window with one click. Blow out the window, reach in to avoid opening the door and setting off the car alarm.”

Because the people involved in the Thursday incident were caught on camera, we now know that they spent about an hour prowling our neighborhood. Our neighbor wrote that they “seemed well aware that they were on camera and not the least bit concerned.”