Remembering Lissa Stephens, 1958-2020

Family and friends are remembering Lissa Stephens, and sharing this remembrance with her community:

On April 19, 2020, Lissa Stephens passed away unexpectedly in her home at the age of 62.

She was born on February 1, 1958 and raised in Burien by her parents Norm and Nancy Kendig. Lissa graduated from Highline High School in 1976 and married her junior high school sweetheart, Bill Stephens, on June 14, 1980. Lissa and Bill made their home in West Seattle for over 40 years, sharing their home with many beloved cats.

After high school, Lissa pursued a career in the insurance field and then found a passion for the construction industry, where she worked on many big projects in the Seattle area, both as an Administrative Assistant and in Project Management.

Lissa cared very deeply for her family, friends, neighbors, and most of all, the children and godchildren in her life. Her generous spirit and compassion consistently made her the first to offer to help a friend, care for a family member, or assist a neighbor.

She was a world traveler, describing Paris as her “favorite place on Earth.” When in Seattle, you would find Lissa enjoying her arts and crafts, especially the jewelry she made and gave away for birthdays and holidays. Her favorite pastimes included being in a local book club and enjoying the camaraderie with those in her Fauntleroy YMCA Pilates class. She never missed an opportunity to cheer on the Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Sounders.

Lissa was predeceased by her father, Norm. She is survived by her mother, Nancy, her brothers John and Paul, her nephew, Jeramy, her niece, Katelyn, as well as several cousins and extended family members.

Lissa’s amazing laugh and her infectious smile will be missed by all who knew her. A “Celebration of Life” will be planned when friends and family are able to gather after the Stay at Home/Stay Safe order has been lifted.