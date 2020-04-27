UPDATE: Governor’s next media briefing set for 2:30 today; Western States Pact expands

9:03 AM: With one week left in the stay-home order, Gov. Inslee has announced a media briefing/Q&A for 2:30 pm today. Looks like the topic will be outdoor recreation, part of what he has said would be likely to reopen soon – the announcement includes this:

The governor will be joined by Hilary Franz, commissioner of public lands; Kelly Susewind, director of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife; and Don Hoch, director of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

The live video stream will be here; we’ll carry it too.

9:16 AM: Meantime, an announcement just in from the governor’s office – Colorado and Nevada are joining Washington, Oregon, and California in the Western States Pact, “a working group of Western state governors with a shared vision for modifying stay at home orders and fighting COVID-19,” originally announced two weeks ago.