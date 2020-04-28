FOLLOWUP: Don’t dust off your golf clubs just yet

Though Governor Inslee announced Monday that golfing would be allowed again – along with some other outdoor recreation – starting May 5, that doesn’t automatically mean West Seattle and other city golf courses will reopen. We followed up with the city – where golf courses are closed by order of the mayor – and got a response this morning: “At this time, City golf courses are still closed. The City will utilize the Governor’s order to consider changes to current restrictions, but we have nothing to announce at this time.” Meantime, the detailed rules for golfing are spelled out in this state document (starting at page 5) and include, notably, beyond what was mentioned Monday, “At the golf course’s discretion, foursomes are allowed if they are from the same household. Otherwise, no more than two players from separate households per tee time.”