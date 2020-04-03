FOLLOWUP: Construction underway for West Seattle Junction fast-charging station

Construction has begun at the site of West Seattle’s future city-installed electric-vehicle “fast-charging” station, on 39th SW in front of the south end of West Seattle Bowl. Here’s the announcement from Seattle City Light:

This week, Seattle City Light contracted crews began construction on two electric vehicle (EV) fast charger installations on 39th Avenue SW, between SW Oregon Street and Fauntleroy Way SW. The project is part of a program to install public EV-charging infrastructure in the utility’s service area

Project History & Feedback

In May 2019, City Light hosted a survey to collect feedback from West Seattle residents about the proposed EV charging site. Click here to read a summary of the survey results,

Project Details

Two EV chargers will be installed on the west side of 39th Ave. SW, between SW Oregon St. and Fauntleroy Way SW.

Crews will be trenching along the sidewalk on 39th Ave. SW to install underground electrical infrastructure.

Customers can expect parking and sidewalk restrictions during this project.

Noise is expected during construction due to heavy equipment.

Temporary power outages may be required to do the work safely. Affected customers will be notified in advance of any planned outage.

EV Charging Details

Only EVs can park in the designated charging spaces. EV parking will be enforced and limited to one hour. Vehicles that violate the parking restrictions will be issued a $124 fine or towed away at the owner’s expense.

Each charger will be equipped with CHAdeMo and SAE Combo connectors, which are compatible with all fast charge-capable EVs.

The cost to charge your EV at City Light’s fast chargers will vary depending on the time of day. A 30-minute charge may cost between $3 to $8.

Timing & Coordination

This project is estimated for completion in two to three months. Daily work hours are from Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.