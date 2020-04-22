EARTH DAY 2020: West Seattle signs!

It’s Earth Day! Last week, we published a call for signs/displays in West Seattle. Here are some of the photos we’ve received. First – Terry Blumer and family created this in North Admiral:

The call was from the Care for Creation team at Our Lady of Guadalupe and Holy Rosary parishes, both of which have sent contributions – From OLG math teacher Bridget Lawler, on Charlestown Hill:

These were sent by Sr. Juanita Kialkial of Holy Rosary:

From Lucy Johnson, co-chair of the Care for Creation committee with Vince Stricherz, who sent us the announcement last week:

Vince sent this:

From Kanit Cottrell in Gatewood:

Debbie saw this chalk art at Hiawatha Community Center Park:

We’re adding more! Email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!