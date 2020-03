Annie reports this happened early Monday morning near 40th/Barton in Fauntleroy:

Had my car prowled at 6 am. Someone in sweats and a hoodie got into my car and took something out of the glove box. I got to the window in time to see a car racing away with its lights off, east up Barton, then turned left/north onto 39th Ave SW. I filed an online report with the police.