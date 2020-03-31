SCHOOLS: Lafayette PTA’s Auction Night turns into Anytime Auction

As we’ve mentioned more than a few times, COVID-19 has led to the cancellation/postponement of many nonprofits’ fundraisers, so they’ve been working to find creative alternatives. The Lafayette Elementary PTA has taken its auction online so what was going to be “Auction Night” has turned into an auction you can access anytime.

We are having a mini online auction for some summer camps that are time-sensitive. Click here. The auction starts NOW through April 14. Laptop/Desktop Instructions

Click on Online/Mobile Items (left side of the screen).

There are currently 16 items up for bid.

See something you like, click on it. At the top there will be Sign Up link.

Enter your email and you will receive a personal link.

You are all set. Let the bidding begin! Mobile Device Instructions

Click on Bidding.

Click on Search.

Click on Online.

See something you like, click on it. At the top there will be Sign Up link.

Enter your email and you will receive a personal link.

You are all set. Let the bidding begin!

Lafayette’s PTA, like others, also has been busy coordinating assistance for students and their families.

What’s YOUR PTA/PTSA up to? Tell us your story! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.