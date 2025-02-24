BIZNOTES: Another penciled-in Westwood Village tenant; BECU opens in White Center; Mountain to Sound Outfitters’ waxing clinic

Three biznotes tonight:

ANOTHER PROSPECTIVE WESTWOOD VILLAGE TENANT: Even as other future Westwood Village tenants like Total Wine & More (seemingly on the brink of signage) and Panda Express work on remodels, another prospective tenant has turned up in city permit records: F45 Training, a fitness chain, is penciled in for the former Massage Envy spot on the north side of WWV. Its current Seattle locations include the Central District, Queen Anne, Ballard, Eastlake, and Northgate.

BECU OPENS IN WHITE CENTER: As noted here last month, BECU (WSB sponsor) has been building a Neighborhood Financial Center in the new mixed-use development at 16th/107th in White Center, and the credit union says it’s now open. They’re planning a grand-opening community celebration at 3 pm Wednesday, March 19. Readers have asked if the Roxbury Safeway BECU mini-branch will close; a BECU spokesperson told us today, “At this time, we have not announced plans for our Roxbury location.”

WAXING CLINIC:: Skiing and boarding season continues! So Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) is presenting an “Intro to Waxing” this Wednesday (February 26), 6 pm:

The workshop will provide attendees with the skills and knowledge needed to keep their ski and snowboarding gear in top condition. There is a $10 ticket but that ticket cost can be used as credit toward the purchase of personal waxing supplies at Mountain to Sound.

Get your ticket, and find out more about the clinic, here.