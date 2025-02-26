READER REPORT: Post-windstorm hero

Christine sent this followup to one of the downed trees noted here during Tuesday’s windstorm coverage, at Walnut and Manning:

Last night, I heard a chainsaw so I walked down to the latest Walnut Ave SW fallen tree. A man was cutting up the tree into firewood size logs.

He said he was on the way home to Gig Harbor and he had the chainsaw in his car from the wind events over there.

I think he had the help of the young neighbor who lives across from the house that almost had a tree fall on it. Very very nice. People could drive around the circle today.

SDOT will need to take down the tree and Seattle City Light will need to fix the wiring.