READER REPORT: Post-windstorm hero

February 26, 2025 6:31 pm
Christine sent this followup to one of the downed trees noted here during Tuesday’s windstorm coverage, at Walnut and Manning:

Last night, I heard a chainsaw so I walked down to the latest Walnut Ave SW fallen tree. A man was cutting up the tree into firewood size logs.

He said he was on the way home to Gig Harbor and he had the chainsaw in his car from the wind events over there.

I think he had the help of the young neighbor who lives across from the house that almost had a tree fall on it. Very very nice. People could drive around the circle today.

SDOT will need to take down the tree and Seattle City Light will need to fix the wiring.

  • Eldorado February 26, 2025 (6:40 pm)
    Free wood?

  • Tracey February 26, 2025 (6:44 pm)
    Lovely story.  I was a victim of the 2006 Hanukah Eve storm.  I had only owned my home 6 months and was terrified when the neighbors Doug Fir fell on my house.  At 8AM the community of people I hadn’t met yet came knocking on my door to make sure my dog and I were OK.  One neighbor took me to rent a chain saw and another showed up with his son and a machete.  I will never forget their help.  I will note that none of the helpers were the owners of the (dead) tree.

  • Workdowntown February 26, 2025 (6:44 pm)
    Thank you. Love to see people helping people. 

  • Lucy February 26, 2025 (6:49 pm)
    Thank you!   This is EXACTLY what we need.  People need to step up, give a little, DO SOMETHING you aren’t paid to do.  Clean things up. Pick up garbage.  Help each other.  Stop expecting government to do it.  Get up and help.  Some folks walk the beach every day picking up garbage.  Can’t you walk your block once a month and pick up refuse?   Take your kids.  Teach them to be stewards.  We all have to own our community.  

