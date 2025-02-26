Academy Schools: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming one of our newest sponsors, Academy Schools. New WSB sponsors get the opportunity to tell you about themselves – here’s the message from Academy Schools:

Unlock Your Child’s Potential at Academy Schools!

Looking for a school that truly understands your child’s unique learning needs?

Academy Schools is a small, independent PK-12 school in Tukwila, dedicated to serving both neurotypical and neurodiverse students in a personalized, supportive environment.

Since 1997, we have believed that every child deserves an education tailored to their strengths — because learning isn’t one-size-fits-all. With small class sizes, flexible instruction, and a student-centered approach, we empower students to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

Our inclusive community supports students with:

-ADHD

-Autism Spectrum Disorder

-Sensory Processing Challenges

-School Trauma & School Refusal

-Anxiety & Emotional Needs

At Academy Schools, we go beyond traditional education — no rigid state mandates, no unnecessary testing — just real learning that meets your child where they are.

Now Enrolling for Fall 2025!

Visit academyschools.org/contact or call us at 206-588-0860 to schedule a visit today.

Academy Schools – Where Every Student Matters.

