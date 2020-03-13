ADMIRAL DISTRICT: Bar crawl on Sunday

Announced today – a chance to help The Admiral District‘s beverage businesses stay afloat:

These last few weeks have been really tough for a lot of local businesses in the Admiral Junction. Here is your chance to help out. This Sunday, March 15th, join us for a bar crawl to support your favorite local businesses. Each of these businesses will be running drink specials and food specials.

5 pm – The Nook

5:30 pm – Yen Wor (in the bar in the back)

6 pm – Admiral Pub

6:30 pm – Arthur’s

7 pm – Mission Cantina

7:30 pm – Copper Coin

8 pm – Parliament Tavern

8:30 pm – Circa

If you can’t join us for the bar crawl, please try and stop by on Sunday to one of these businesses, and if you can’t stay, you can always buy gift cards. Any amount of support would be greatly appreciated from all your favorite bartenders, servers, cooks, dishwashers, and barbacks in the Admiral Junction.