WORK ALERT: Drilling in Fauntleroy to prepare for replacing creek culverts

(WSB photo)

Thanks to Mary for the tip about that drilling crew at work in a very visible Fauntleroy spot – across from the church/YMCA, just south of the historic schoolhouse, right at a RapidRide stop. Shortly after her inquiry, we belatedly received this notice from Seattle Public Utilities, explaining it’s part of preparations for the Fauntleroy Creek Culvert Replacement Project:

When we reported on the project’s early-stage planning last year, construction was expected to happen in phases between 2021 and 2024.