(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:59 AM: We’re off to a late start this morning but there’s an incident to note: WSDOT has just reporte, “A stall is blocking the right lane of the NB SR 99 tunnel (roughly in the middle of the tunnel itself).”

8:14 AM: Cleared.