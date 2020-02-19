REAL ESTATE: The listing that answers a long-running Alki question

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

The building at 2716-2718 Alki SW – formerly home to Phoenecia (closed in December 2018, reopened in The Junction) and Alki Cleaners (closed July 2018) – is for sale, listed at $1,220,000. The site, zoned NC1-40, is touted in the offering memo as having the potential for “Multiple Development Opportunities, Rehab for mixed use, Townhome, ‘A-pod-ments’, Etc” The storefronts have been vacant since the end of 2018, windows papered over, no hint of the building’s future until now.