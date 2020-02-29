HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle teen’s bicycle-donation drive

(WSB photos)

12:04 PM: Got a bike, parts, and/or accessories you don’t need any more? Bring them to the lot behind Hope Lutheran (42nd/Oregon in The Junction) by 1 pm for the Bike Works drive that Spencer Mueller is hosting!

40+ bikes so far.

12:29 PM: Added photos. Spencer attends school and church at Hope Lutheran and explained that a service project is required as part of confirmation – he’s “always been passionate about bicycling” and thought about trail-building but decided to do this instead, so Bike Works could fix up donated bicycles and get them to people in need. And thanks to generous WSB readers – Spencer’s dad told us he’s been asking donors how they heard about it, and most cited WSB.