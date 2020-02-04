BIZNOTE: After 24 years, salon ef-fekts’ moves from West Seattle

After selling their building at 5409 California SW, salon ef-fekts’ has moved to Burien. Here’s the announcement we just received from proprietor Missy Wheat:

To the Wonderful Community of West Seattle,

We just wanted to let you all know that we so appreciated your amazing support and love for salon, ef-fekts’. We loved being a part of the community for the last 24 years. We made the hard decision back in November to sell our building; the sale closed on January 24th.

Does that mean the end of salon, ef-fekts’?? Absolutely Not!!! As many of you know, 8 years ago my husband fell and crushed his spinal cord. As a result he has become permanently disabled. These last few years have been quite daunting, so we made the decision to sell our building and downsize.

Our house, which used to be a duplex, will now host our new salon. It has its own entrance and plenty of parking. Our new location, which will be “by appointment only,” is 700 SW 131st St. Burien, which is exactly 7 miles from our current location. Our phone number is

the same 206 935-7050; our email is salonef-fekts@comcast.net, and our website

http://www.salonef-fekts.com/salon,_ef-fekts/Home.html

We are very sad about leaving West Seattle but very Excited to share our new salon with you.

Please know we have appreciated your patronage and we hope to continue our relationship. You all have become very dear to us and we consider you more than a client but dear friends.

You all…. especially those that live in West Seattle will be glad to know….The building will stay as it is and will not be developed into more condos with no parking…So this charming building we have called home for the last 24 years will stay standing as it is!