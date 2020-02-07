ALKI SHOOTING: $400,000 bail set for suspect; new version of what happened

(WSB photo, Alki, early Sunday)

At a jailhouse-court hearing this afternoon, bail was set at $400,000 for the 21-year-old suspect in last Sunday morning’s Alki Beach shooting, and new details emerged. According to the full police narrative in the probable-cause documentation, the man found with non-gunshot injuries at the scene turned out to be the shooting suspect, and the person who showed up at a Federal Way hospital (as mentioned in our original report) was indeed a second shooting victim.

Here’s the story the narrative tells:

The previous story about the whole thing having started with a robbery was made up by the suspect, police say. Security video from a business across the street helped detectives determine it was a lie. It showed that the suspect and (original) victim arrived at Alki around 1 am as passengers in a pickup truck with two other people. Video showed the people going back and forth between the beach and the truck. Another vehicle showed up around 1:30, left after a few minutes, then came back after 2 am. Its driver turned out to be the man who later showed up in Federal Way with a gunshot wound to the ankle. After the second arrival, he got out of the car and made contact with some of the others. Shortly thereafter, he and the shooting suspect started fighting; police say they don’t know why. The main shooting victim, meantime, got into a fight with someone else. And at one point, the shooting suspect got into that brawl, fighting alongside him. But that all didn’t last long, and the fight ended, with the shooting victim and other man shown “hugging it out.”

In the meantime, though, the shooting suspect is seen on the video getting a gun from the truck and loading it. He then fired five rounds at the others, police say – hitting the most seriously injured victim almost immediately. That man falls to the ground. The man who was shot in the ankle runs for his car, which, with somebody else driving, takes off. The alleged shooter tried to help the other victim get up, but he couldn’t, and the remaining others left in the pickup truck without them. Meantime, people who heard the shots had called 911, and police started arriving. The suspect was taken to the hospital that night but after detectives uncovered the real story via the video, they arrested him Wednesday at his home in Marysville. His next court appearance is set for Monday afternoon, by which time prosecutors might file charges.